The Idaho High School Activities Association is looking for soccer referees to help out this fall. Games are Monday-Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday games are at 11 a.m. Pay ranges from $38-$54 per game, with a crew usually doing two games. For those interested in refereeing or would like more information, please contact John Jacobsen at 208-731-3178, or Sun Valley Community School Athletic Director Richard Whitelaw at rwhitelaw@communityschool.org.

