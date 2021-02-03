Dusty Henricksen, the 17-year-old phenom from Mammoth Lakes, Calif., broke a 12-year American men’s snowboard slopestyle X Games gold medal drought Sunday during the final day of X Games Aspen 2021, collecting his second win of the weekend. The last time an American man won the event was Shaun White in 2009. Reminiscent of the 2020 U.S. Open, Henricksen was looking casual on course wearing a t-shirt and displaying effortless style while maintaining a high degree of difficulty.
