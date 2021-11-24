U.S. Freeski rookie team member Hunter Henderson put down two solid runs at the FIS Freeski Slopestyle World Cup finals at Stubai Zoo, Austria, on Saturday to earn the high score of the weekend with 83.74 on his first run, his highest score of his career. The marks were good enough for Henderson to finish fifth overall. Norway’s Birk Rudd took first with Canada’s Max Moffatt and Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl rounding out the podium.

