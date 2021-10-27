The FIS Freeski World Cup Big Air competition took place last week with the finals on Friday, Oct. 22, in Chur, Switzerland. U.S. skiers Alexander Hall and Mac Forehand took sixth and eighth, respectively in the men’s competition. For the women, Marin Hamill led the way for the U.S., finishing 20th. World Cup big air continues Dec. 4 at the Visa Big Air in Steamboat, Colorado.

