The U.S. Snowboardcross Team continued their early-season success on Sunday with Faye Gulini earning her second podium in as many days finishing in second, and Hagen Kearney claiming third in the final race of the Chiesa in Valmalenco World Cup in Italy. 2019 FIS World Champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic finished first and Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau of France rounded out the podium in third. U.S. riders Lindsey Jacobellis and Stacy Gaskill both finished 13th.
Online Poll
Who will win Super Bowl LV?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- County COVID risk deemed ‘critical’ as case rate spikes
- The Roundup: Friday, Jan. 22
- ‘Powder days’ ahead for Wood River Valley
- The Roundup: Monday, Jan. 25
- Croy St. Exchange to become workforce housing
- William “Bill” Minor
- The Roundup: Thursday, Jan. 21
- County objects to wolf trapping, hunting expansion
- Sun Valley gives Prospector rezone initial support
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 26
Images
Collections
Commented
- Half of Hailey nursing home staff decline COVID-19 vaccine (42)
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news (37)
- ‘Unpatriotic and un-American’: Idaho officials react to storming of U.S. Capitol (34)
- Hold Republican election deniers accountable (30)
- Croy St. Exchange to become workforce housing (20)
- Ketchum Rep. sues Legislature, Speaker over COVID accommodations (19)
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide. (17)
- F&G proposes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts (17)
- When teachers, workers, and others will likely get the COVID-19 vaccine (14)
- ITD plans Blaine projects through 2027 (13)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In