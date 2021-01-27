The U.S. Snowboardcross Team continued their early-season success on Sunday with Faye Gulini earning her second podium in as many days finishing in second, and Hagen Kearney claiming third in the final race of the Chiesa in Valmalenco World Cup in Italy. 2019 FIS World Champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic finished first and Julia Pereira De Sousa Mabileau of France rounded out the podium in third. U.S. riders Lindsey Jacobellis and Stacy Gaskill both finished 13th.

