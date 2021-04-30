Top Gooding High School football recruit Colston Loveland has been a hot commodity for big time football. The junior tight end/defensive end has been receiving offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State and Idaho State. However, most notably, the 6’5”, 220 lb. standout has also received offers from reigning national champion Alabama and recently the University of Michigan. Loveland helped lead the Senators to an 8-2 overall record.
