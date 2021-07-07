The top football recruit in the state of Idaho has finally made a decision. Gooding’s Colston Loveland—a senior—chose to play at the University of Michigan for the 2022 season. The top-rated tight end chose the Wolverines over 14 other programs, including LSU and Alabama. Loveland led the Gooding Senators to an 8-2 record overall last season. During his high school career, Loveland amassed 2,171 yards receiving on 173 catches and 21 receiving touchdowns.

