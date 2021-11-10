A record $1.7 million was raised for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team at the 55th annual New York Gold Medal Gala event last week. Following the success of last year’s virtual Gala broadcast, this year’s event was hosted in a hybrid format that allowed guests to participate either in-person or online. The pinnacle of the night was when keynote speaker and two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin auctioned off her FIS Ski World Cup giant slalom bib from her most recent victory in Soelden, Austria.
Gold Medal Gala raises record for athlete funding
- By EXPRESS TS
