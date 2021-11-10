A record $1.7 million was raised for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team at the 55th annual New York Gold Medal Gala event last week. Following the success of last year’s virtual Gala broadcast, this year’s event was hosted in a hybrid format that allowed guests to participate either in-person or online. The pinnacle of the night was when keynote speaker and two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin auctioned off her FIS Ski World Cup giant slalom bib from her most recent victory in Soelden, Austria.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments