Olympic bronze medalist and five-time X Games medalist Arielle Gold has announced her retirement from competitive halfpipe snowboarding. The retirement comes after nine years on the U.S. Snowboard Pro Halfpipe Team and two years on the Rookie Team. Gold went into the 2018 Olympics with a recurring shoulder injury and stunned the snowboarding community by winning bronze. She has decided to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine and currently works at VRCC Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital in Englewood, Colo.
