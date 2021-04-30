Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho’s Spring Coach Registration is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grades to be joyful, healthy and confident. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. Teams meet twice a week for 75-90 minutes. Season runs from April 12 through May 24. There will be an end of season 5-kilometer celebration, which is tentatively set for Saturday, June 5. For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho visit www.gotrsouthernidaho.org/coach.

