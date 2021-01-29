Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho’s Spring Coach Registration is now open. The eight-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service. The season runs from the April 12 through May 24 and an end of season 5-kilometer celebration is tentatively set for Saturday, June 5. For more information about coaching and Girls on the Run of Southern Idaho visit www.gotrsouthernidaho.org/coach.
