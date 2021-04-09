It was an international giant slalom podium on day two of the U.S. Alpine Championships at Aspen Highlands with University of Denver’s Tobias Kogler (Austria) in first, University of Utah’s Joachim Bakken Lien (Norway), and Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete and hometown Aspen boy Bridger Gile in third. Gile had the fastest first run, followed by Kogler 0.47 seconds back, and Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson, 0.54 off Gile’s pace.

