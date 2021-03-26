Red Gerard and Hailey Langland led the U.S. Snowboard team with a pair of second-place finishes in snowboard slopestyle at the 25th anniversary Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. Gerard shared the podium with Norway’s Marcus Kleveland in first and Canada’s Mark McMorris in third. Among the U.S. Snowboard Team athletes, Dusty Henricksen took fifth and Judd Henkes landed in ninth.

