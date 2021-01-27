Travis Ganong was again the top Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team member in Monday’s rescheduled Hahnenkamm super-G in Kitzbuehel, Austria, finishing 27th. Jared Goldberg also finished in the points in 30th. On Friday, Ganong was the top American at the first downhill in Kitzbuehel, finishing just out of the top 10 in 11th place. Goldberg and Bryce Bennett also finished within the points, taking 19th and 24th, respectively.
