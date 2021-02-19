U.S. Ski & Snowboard has named 16 athletes to represent the United States at the 2021 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Kazakhstan March 8-11. The 2021 iteration of Freestyle World Championships was originally scheduled to take place in Zhangjiakou, China. However, due to COVID-19 health and safety measures implemented by the Chinese health authorities and government, those events were canceled. Notable skiers on the team are Jaelin Kauf, Brad Wilson, Tess Johnson, Hannah Soar, Kai Owens, Nick Page, Dylan Walczyk, Jesse Andringa and Alex Lewis.

