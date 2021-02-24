Sun Valley skier Karl Fostvedt and snowboarder Madison Blackley were crowned the new King and Queen of Corbet’s after the fourth annual freestyle competition went off in Jackson Hole on Feb. 17. The winners were announced Sunday morning. The competition saw 26 male and female skiers and snowboarders perform double backflips, nose butters, huge methods and the first-ever wallride into the iconic couloir.
Fostvedt, Blackley win Corbet’s Couloir Competiton in Jackson Hole
