Former College of Idaho and NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor passed away Monday of natural causes. Baylor died in Los Angeles at age 86. Baylor played at C of I from 1954 to 1955, before transferring to Seattle University, where he led the Redhawks to their first and only NCAA Championship appearance. The Minneapolis Lakers drafted Baylor with the No. 1 overall pick in 1958. He then earned an NBA Hall of Fame career with the Lakers for 14 seasons.

