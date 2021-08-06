Former Boise State University women’s basketball head coach June Daugherty died at the age of 64 at her home in Boise on Monday, Aug. 2, according to the Spokesman-Review. Daugherty spent 22 years coaching in the Northwest. She began her career coaching BSU from 1989-1996, then moved on to coach Washington (1996-2007) and then Washington State (2007-2018). Daugherty totaled a career record of 443-441 and went to the NCAA Tournament eight times.

