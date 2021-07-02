The U.S. Alpine Ski Team has announced that Graham Flinn has been named the new head men’s development coach, and has already kicked off his work on the mountain at Official Training Site Timberline Lodge and Ski Area in Oregon. Flinn rejoins U.S. Ski and Snowboard with a strong background from both working at the club and the U.S. Ski Team levels over the last 10 years. Flinn will oversee all of men’s development, a role that Sasha Rearick held for 19 years.

Load comments