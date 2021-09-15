The Blaine County Recreation District’s FitWorks has announced its Fall/Winter schedule and fitness classes. The fall hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. FitWorks is closed on Sundays and holidays. Fitness classes are included with a FitWorks Plus membership. Classes are $8 without a membership. For more information on FitWorks hours, classes, and membership options, please visit bcrd.org or call (208) 578-2273.

