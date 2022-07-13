With the long days of summer upon us, we have multiple fishing options to explore. Some of our freestone rivers are just coming into their prime. With the water dropping fast, new access opportunities for wade anglers continue to open. However, some rivers and reservoirs are showing the stress of years of drought that even our wet spring could not save from low water conditions and high temperatures. Over the next several weeks, be mindful about water temperatures and return your catch quickly. And also, be thankful for the trout that have persevered despite the tough conditions.
Silver Creek-We should see the early stage of the Trico hatch begin this week. Expect the mornings to begin with a few callibaetis and PMD spinners, as well as some Trico Duns. As the morning progresses, Baetis make an appearance. If the fish pod briefly, more than likely they are eating more baetis than tricos. Once the morning activity subsides, blue damsels as well as callibaetis duns and spinners may appear in the pond. Of course, beetles and ants can be good midday. Unfortunately, the low water conditions on the creek are contributing to warm water conditions once again. No closures have been announced yet, but stay tuned, as daytime highs are going to be hot. As always, remember to keep all trout wet and release them immediately. And while fishing in the preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
Big Wood-Reports on the Wood have been mixed. But with new water opening daily, it is worth exploring. Still, high flows continue to be the story; however, there are places that are crossable but do so with caution. Fortunately, with the air temps in the 80s, it is a perfect time to wet wade in the afternoon. The bug action is good from mid-morning into the early afternoon, but it will slow until the evening caddis action. Green drakes seem to keep hatching in small numbers from mid-valley all the way north of Ketchum. Along with a smattering of green drakes, you might see gray drakes, pink Alberts, western quills, yellow sallies, caddis, crane flies, and baetis.
The Upper Lost-The East Fork is fishing well above Wildhorse Creek and the North Fork is starting to open up as well. The main stem has a few holes that are starting to be fishable but the flows are still very high. Anglers who are most successful on the Upper Lost cover a lot of ground. For the most part, Upper Lost fish are opportunists and will feed on the first well-presented fly. If you don’t turn any fish in some likely water, keep searching. Bug-wise there is a plethora of insects from golden stones, yellow sallies, green drakes, western quills, and a variety of caddis.
The Lost below Mackay-The flows are down to around 540 cfs. Watch for the flows to come down under 500 to around 350 cfs for optimal fishing and wading conditions.
Salmon River-The Salmon River is fishing well, with a plethora of bugs hatching daily: green drakes, yellow sallies, caddis, and golden stones. Fishing pressure is increasing so make sure you are polite to other anglers and also handle all fish caught with extreme care. We are in prime floating season on the Salmon. There are decent walk and wade opportunities opening up as well all along the river from above Stanley on down to Clayton.
South Fork of the Boise-Flows are holding steady at 600 cfs, but may continue to rise to around 1,200 cfs any time. In the meanwhile, wading is still your best option. You should see salmon flies and some pink alberts during the day and a blizzard of caddis flies in the evening.
Local Ponds-It is a good time to take the family to Lake Creek Pond north of town or Gaver’s Lagoon down near Picabo. Both have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season. Unfortunately, Penny Lake up Warm Springs has an algae bloom and is difficult to fish.
