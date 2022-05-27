Another opening weekend is upon us. The weather will be unsettled and cool, so don’t forget your rain gear and layers. As for the fishing, you can expect extremely low or high-water flows, depending on where you decide to go.
SILVER CREEK—Construction on the new Visitor Center is complete. The Nature Conservancy will hold an opening day celebration BBQ from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. The facility is beautiful and is worth a visit. If you go fishing, expect to see very low water in the upper Preserve. The weeds are slow to grow, and there is not a lot of cover. As a result, the trout have retreated to deeper water. Don’t expect to see much hatching, but if you do, it will likely be a mixture of baetis, PMDs, callibaetis and caddis. Stay tuned, as brown drakes are right around the corner.
BIG WOOD RIVER—On opening day, the flows on the Wood will be up near 1,000 cubic feet per second in Hailey, but the flows may drop with cooler weather in the forecast. More than likely, fishing side channels or from the bank will be the best option on the opener, as wading the river will be dangerous. It is a bit early for hatches, but you may see a few caddis and some stoneflies crawling around.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—Trail Creek Pass is open and ready for travel. The Upper Lost follows the same pattern as the Wood. Flows will be high, but if the cooler weather prevails, the water may be clear, and fishing from the bank may be possible. At the very least, you can escape the crowds of opening day on the Creek and see some lovely country.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—Currently, the flows are holding at around 86 cubic feet per second, but typically the flows increase as irrigation demands grow. We should see the flows jump up to between 300 and 500 CFS any day now. Before you go, check the flows. The fishing can be excellent this time of year.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Historically this river has flows ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 cubic feet per second. Still, don’t be surprised if the opening day flows remain at 300 CFS—good for wade fishing, but leave the drift boat at home. Nevertheless, flows will be coming up soon. The early season fishing is typically a nymphing game. Keep in mind that the rainbows in this river spawn late. If you see fish on redds, leave them alone.
STILLWATER—Mackay and Magic can be fished either from the bank, a boat or a float tube. If you decide to tube or boat, please be aware that the spring winds have been strong. As for fishing, try pulling a team of small leech patterns in black, brown, or olive on a sinking line. Also, suspending a series of nymphs or chironomids at the right depth can be effective.
LOCAL PONDS—It is time to take the family to Lake Creek, Penny Lake or Gaver’s Lagoon. All the ponds will be stocked for the opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In