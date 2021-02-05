The U.S. Ski & Snowboard team has announced the first 14 athletes of the Davis U.S. Cross-Country Ski Team that will compete at the 2021 FIS Cross-Country World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, Feb. 22-March 7. Additional athlete considerations will be evaluated during the FIS Cross-Country World Cup in Ulricehamn, Sweden, as well as the FIS World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. The total team size will be closer to 18 athletes. World Cup leader Jessie Diggins leads a team stacked with veteran and up-and-coming talent, including 2020 Junior World Champion Gus Schumacher, who has scored World Cup points in his past 10 consecutive starts while competing in his first World Cup season.

