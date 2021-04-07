After 14 World Cup seasons, Eva-Maria Brem has announced her retirement from skiing. The Austrian skier conquered 11 podiums and three victories in giant slalom. In December 2005, Brem made her World Cup debut in Lienz’s giant slalom at the age of just 17. Since then, she attained the small crystal globe, which she won in the giant slalom in the 2015-16 season. At the 2015 World Championships in Vail/Beaver Creek she captured the gold medal in the team event. That same season, Brem was voted Austria’s Sportswoman of the Year.
