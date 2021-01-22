Jordan Erickson of Rocky Mountain High School (Meridian) is the 2020 MaxPreps Idaho High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior running back/defensive back was an all-purpose threat for the Class 5A state champions. Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football.
Breaking News
Erickson named 2020 MaxPreps Idaho high school player of the year
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- The Lion In Winter
- The Roundup: Monday, Jan. 18
- William “Bill” Minor
- The Roundup: Wednesday, Jan. 20
- The Roundup: Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Sun Valley council to consider Prospector Hill rezone
- The Roundup: Friday, Jan. 15
- The Roundup: Thursday, Jan. 21
- Hailey approves inaugural ice carving festival
- Ketchum man sentenced for domestic dispute
Images
Collections
Commented
- Half of Hailey nursing home staff decline COVID-19 vaccine (42)
- Express asks readers to subscribe for online news (35)
- ‘Unpatriotic and un-American’: Idaho officials react to storming of U.S. Capitol (34)
- With no statewide mandate, Blaine County remains an ‘island’ of mask orders (31)
- Hold Republican election deniers accountable (30)
- Ketchum Rep. sues Legislature, Speaker over COVID accommodations (19)
- Wolves lost endangered species protection this year. Idaho may offer a glimpse of what’s ahead for them nationwide. (17)
- F&G proposes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts (17)
- When teachers, workers, and others will likely get the COVID-19 vaccine (14)
- ITD plans Blaine projects through 2027 (13)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In