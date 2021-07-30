Jim Empey, PGA Director of Instruction at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Boise, won his third overall—and second in a row—Senior Title when he shot a two-round total of 9-under-par 135, with rounds of 66-69 at Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa earlier this month. Empey previously took the tournament in 2012 and in 2020. Empey’s score was good enough to win by three over John Van Vleet’s low final round of 5-under-par 67.
