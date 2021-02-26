Eleven Lewis-Clark State Track and Field student-athletes will head to Yankton, S.D. to compete at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships. Seniors Madi Carson, Cole Olsen and Clayton VanDyke all appeared in the meet as individuals last season and will be joined by the women’s 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay this time around. The NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place from March 3-6.

