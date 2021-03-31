U.S. Ski Team athletes Nessa Dziemian and Nick Page each skied to career firsts as they were crowned national champions on Thursday. For the first time in 25 years, the nation’s best mogul skiers descended on Snowbird for the 2021 Moguls Freestyle National Championships. In her first contest back in 24 months due to a season-ending injury in 2019, Dziemian stomped it out for the win. This is Dziemian’s second National Championship title, but first win in singles.
