Erik Babcock freeskier SVSEF

SVSEF skier Erik Babcock on the moguls at the USSA Junior Nationals.

 Courtesy photo by Anthony Mazur

Dual moguls—a head-to-head take on the freestyle skiing discipline—will join the Olympic program when the games head to Italy in 2026. Women's and men's dual moguls are two of the three new FIS-sanctioned events scheduled for Milano-Cortina, alongside women's large-hill ski jumping, the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board announced Friday. The slate will also include several non-FIS events, including skeleton mixed team and luge doubles racing, as well as ski mountaineering, a new discipline to the games. 

