U.S. Cross Country Ski Team athlete Jessie Diggins was honored by U.S. Ski and Snowboard with its Beck International Award as overall athlete of the year. Diggins was one of eight athletes recognized for their accomplishments in the 2020-21 season. It was her third time winning the overall athlete honor (2016, 2018, 2021). Diggins was the first American since Bill Koch in 1982 to be recognized for her overall FIS Cross Country World Cup title.

Load comments