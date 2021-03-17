Jessie Diggins made history Sunday, becoming only the second American to win the overall World Cup Crystal Globe, and the first American woman to win the title. But in her true gritty fashion, she also secured the distance discipline World Cup Crystal Globe following her fourth-place finish in the 30k freestyle pursuit in the final race of the season. The women started in St. Moritz, Switzerland, finishing in the small town of S-Chanf, Switzerland.
Diggins fourth in 30k, wraps up overall, distance world cup titles
