Jessie Diggins finished just off the podium in fourth to lead four of her Davis U.S. Cross-Country Team teammates in Tuesday’s individual start 10-kilometer freestyle at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Norway’s Therese Johaug took the gold by 54 seconds over Sweden’s Frida Karlsson in second and Sweden’s Ebba Andersson in third at 1:06.9 off the gold-medal pace. Americans Rosie Brennan was 17th, and Sophia Laukli—racing in her first World Championships—was 23rd.
Online Poll
What should be the minimum wage in Idaho?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Ketchum man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
- Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to open in late May
- Sun Valley puts 2021-22 ski passes on sale
- The Roundup: Wednesday, March 3
- Judge sides with Tidwell in county housing trial
- Hailey, Bellevue to gain new trails, camping
- More Idahoans to be eligible for COVID vaccines
- The Roundup: Tuesday, March 2
- The Roundup: Monday, March 1
- The Roundup: Thursday, March 4
Images
Commented
- Ketchum P&Z puts brakes on Fourth and Main project (45)
- Hailey resolution leaves immigration enforcement to feds (22)
- Trapping is a safe and effective wildlife management tool (20)
- Hailey mayor to present immigration resolution (19)
- At a crossroads of conscience (15)
- Ketchum leaders put stamp on Tribute Hotel decision (14)
- Blaine County tops state in per-capita COVID cases (10)
- Bluebird housing developer clarifies vision (10)
- Facebook is poisoning too many minds (9)
- Croy Canyon is wrong place for campground (8)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In