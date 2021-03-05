Jessie Diggins finished just off the podium in fourth to lead four of her Davis U.S. Cross-Country Team teammates in Tuesday’s individual start 10-kilometer freestyle at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Norway’s Therese Johaug took the gold by 54 seconds over Sweden’s Frida Karlsson in second and Sweden’s Ebba Andersson in third at 1:06.9 off the gold-medal pace. Americans Rosie Brennan was 17th, and Sophia Laukli—racing in her first World Championships—was 23rd.

