Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan went deep into the pain cave in Wednesday’s 10-kilometer Classic pursuit in Toblach, Italy, to maintain their stronghold in the overall FIS Tour de Ski standings. Diggins rallied to finish third and Brennan glided across the line in fourth. Russia’s Yulia Stupak won Wednesday’s race in the sprint to the line, her first World Cup victory in more than two years. Sweden’s Ebba Andersson was second in a photo finish with Diggins.

