Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Racer Ryan Cochran-Siegle charges down the course in the men’s giant slalom in the 2016 U.S. Alpine Championships at Sun Valley.

 Courtesy photo from U.S. Ski Team

U.S. Ski and Snowboard named Olympic standouts Jessie Diggins and Ryan Cochran-Siegle were named the organization's 2022 Athletes of the Year on Friday. Nordic skier Diggins earned a silver and a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics, becoming the first American individual to medal in cross-country since 1976. Cochran-Siegle, an alpine racer, earned his first Olympic medal finishing second in the Super-G. "Ryan and Jessie truly distinguished themselves this season, both with athletic results and the inspiration they provided to teammates and to the next generation of athletes,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a statement.

