U.S. Ski and Snowboard named Olympic standouts Jessie Diggins and Ryan Cochran-Siegle were named the organization's 2022 Athletes of the Year on Friday. Nordic skier Diggins earned a silver and a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics, becoming the first American individual to medal in cross-country since 1976. Cochran-Siegle, an alpine racer, earned his first Olympic medal finishing second in the Super-G. "Ryan and Jessie truly distinguished themselves this season, both with athletic results and the inspiration they provided to teammates and to the next generation of athletes,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a statement.
