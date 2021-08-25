Nomination period for the Sun Valley Winter Sports Hall of Fame is currently open with the deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 31. The public is invited to submit a nominee’s name on a nomination form, which is available on The Community Library’s website at www.comlib.org/sun-valley-winter-sports-hall-of-fame/. The form is also available to pick up in person at the Library Adult Circulation desk and at the Regional History Museum in Forest Service Park. Museum open hours Wednesday through Saturday, 1- 5 p.m.

