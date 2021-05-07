U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced the Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team nominations for the 2021-22 Olympic season. The 2021-22 team is highlighted by an experienced group of World Cup, World Championship and Olympic athletes, including Olympic gold medalist and 2021 FIS overall champion Jessie Diggins, two-time World Cup winner Rosie Brennan and 2020 FIS Junior World Championship double-gold medalist Gus Schumacher.
