For athletes, working toward a professional career is a full-time job, leaving little time or ability to secure sponsorship and support.
Long-time big mountain skier and event director Danny Walton recently founded Ascend Coaching for Athletes to fulfill a much-needed service for aspiring professional athletes.
Ascend Coaching will provide one-on-one consulting and guidance to assist athletes in securing sponsorship dollars, gear, recognition and support.
Walton—who is also a sponsored Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) athlete—is well-suited for sponsorship and support opportunities for up-and-coming athletes.
Ascend Coaching will be a four-month coaching program to provide skills and understanding of the sponsorship process.
“Based on my experience as a sponsored athlete, I can provide a high-caliber athlete the skills to become a sponsored, visible and marketable athlete,” Walton said. “I help athletes understand sponsorships, identify sponsorship needs, write proposals, find contacts, brand themselves, utilize social media, plan photo and video shoots, and more.”
For the last week of the final month, athletes will conduct a conference call with industry experts, which is an opportunity to ask all the necessary questions.
Walton’s Ascend Coaching has created relationships with experts in most sports, including former Freeskiing World Tour competitor McKenna Peterson, professional kayaker Ted Keyes, outdoor brand expert Casi Rynkowski, global athlete marketer Gabe Schroder, marketing manager and professional photographer Ray J. Gadd, professional snowboarder and expert videographer Wyatt Caldwell, Austrian-born professional extreme skier and writer Griffin Post, and American freeskier Karl Fostvedt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In