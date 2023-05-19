Ketchum cyclist Sara Youmans kicked off her spring season with a pair of wins, topping the podium in the Pacific Northwest Regional Cycling Championship in Rochester, Washington, last weekend and the Golden State Race series in Rancho Cordova, California, the weekend before that.
Last week, Youmans, 27, beat riders from Idaho, Washington and Oregon in the Womens Pro/1/2/3 field, breaking from the pack with 150 meters to go in the 45-mile race.
The Golden State Race series was an omnium—three styles of racing over three days. Youmans won the time trial and criterium events and finished third in the circuit race to claim the overall title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In