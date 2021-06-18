College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball standout Kaitlin Burgess signed her letter of intent to go to Boise State University this fall. Burgess earned NJCAA Third Team All-American honors leading CSI to a 19-6 overall record, a Scenic West Athletic Conference Title and a Region 18 Championship. She averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the Golden Eagles. She was also named to the Region 18 First-Team and won Region 18 Tournament MVP honors.
