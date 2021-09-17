The annual showdown between Sun Valley Community School and Wood River High School boys and girls soccer teams is this Saturday at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. The junior varsity girls begin at 9 a.m. with the boys at 11 a.m. Then the varsity SVCS and WRHS girls play at 1 p.m. To cap the afternoon off, the SVCS and WRHS boys play at 3 p.m.

