Ryan Cochran-Siegle thrilled downhill fans on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, linking together one of the fastest runs with a couple of incredible recoveries to take seventh in the Bormio downhill. The Austrians went one-two on the dark and bumpy Stelvio track, with Matthias Mayer taking first and Vincent Kriechmayr second. Urs Kryenbuehl of Switzerland was third. It was a tight podium, with all men finishing within .06 seconds of each other.
