Carey junior Conner Simpson earned a spot on IdahoSports.com’s top-10 list of prep running backs heading into the 2021 fall football season. The 5-foot-3-inch, 130-pound sparkplug was a force to be reckoned with during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. In only 10 games, Simpson racked up 1,465 total yards and 19 touchdowns to help the Panthers to the Class 1A D2 state championship game. Carey opens the 2021 season on the road at Garden Valley on Friday, Aug. 27.
