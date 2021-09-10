The Carey Panthers (2-0) are on the road this Friday when they play the Wilder Wildcats (1-1) at Wilder High School. Carey flaunts a 53 points per game average and has allowed only 34 points all season (17 ppg). The Panthers are coming off a 54-34 victory over North Gem on Sept. 3, while the Wildcats are coming off 28-20 loss to Horseshoe Bend. Junior running back Connor Simpson leads the Panthers with 44 points scored (six touchdowns, four conversions) this season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and can be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.

