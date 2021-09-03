The Carey High School volleyball team got its first win of the season when the Panthers beat Shoshone in Carey, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23. Carey leaders were junior Shayli Smith (17 digs, 12 aces, 4 kills), junior Jane Parke (14 digs, 4 digs, 4 blocks), senior Kourtney Patterson (21 aces, 15 digs) and senior Ally Colten (14 aces). Wood River also won while remaining undefeated when WRHS beat Twin Falls, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23. WRHS leaders were junior Jette Ward (6 aces), senior Willa Laski (8 kills, 2 blocks), junior Samantha Chambers (25 assists, 3 aces, 3 kills).

