The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks varsity boys soccer team racked up a huge postseason upset by defeating the No. 2-seeded Twin Falls Bruins. Canyon Ridge (7-2-5) came into the District 4 Great Basin 7 Conference soccer tournament as the No. 3 seed and beat the Bruins (9-4-2) in penalty kicks, 4-2, after the match was tied after regulation at 2-2. The Riverhawks will now play today for the conference tournament championship against the top-seeded Jerome Tigers (10-0-4). The winner of today’s match will have an automatic bid to the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A boys state soccer tournament.

Load comments