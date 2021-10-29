The 3A Buhl High School football team won in a Kansas City Tiebreaker for the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference’s second state berth. The IHSAA 3A State Tournament appearance will be the first since 2014 for Buhl. A Kansas City Tiebreaker consists of three teams who play each other in a round-robin format with rules like a college overtime. On Friday, Oct. 22, Buhl beat Kimberly in the first tiebreaker, then Filer beat Kimberly in the second, which gave Buhl and Filer a showdown where the Indians ultimately won. Buhl will play Weiser in the opening round of the tournament tonight.

