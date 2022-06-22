Boise State track and field senior Kristie Schoffield ran a career race in Eugene, Oregon, to claim the 800-meter National Championship on June 11. The Concord, New Hampshire, native clocked a 2:01:09—a school record and personal best—to hold off McKenna Keegan from Villanova (2:01.71) and Oklahoma State's Gabija Galvydyte (2:01.76). "She did everything we had planned," Bronco Assistant Coach Gavin O'Neal said. "As she was gearing up, other runners were starting to slow down. She executed perfectly."
