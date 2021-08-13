Boise State University football head coach Andy Avalos announced last week that due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the team fall practices will be closed to the public. “The biggest opponent we’ll have this year is making sure we handle our COVID protocols; it’s still a very real situation,” Avalos said. “We have to be very mindful of the decisions we make if we want to put our best foot forward and keeps ourselves in a situation where we can continue to grow every single day and compete. The protocols in the pandemic will play a role this year.”

