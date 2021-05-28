Boise State University will have full capacity in Albertsons Stadium for its upcoming 2021-22 college football season, according to Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey. Dickey hopes the university can sell out all of its home games this fall, beginning with the home opener against Oklahoma State on Sept. 18. Other home opponents included UTEP, Nevada, Air Force, Wyoming and New Mexico. Dickey also announced that full capacity will be allowed at other sports including soccer.

