The Boise State football team will open the season on ESPN, the cable sports network announced. The Broncos’ season opener at UCF has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 2, and will kick off at 5 p.m. The ESPN family of networks also will carry Boise State’s game at BYU on Oct. 9. The Mountain West also released its national Fox television package, but the Broncos don’t have games scheduled to air yet. Boise State has three regional games scheduled to air on Fox Sports 1.

